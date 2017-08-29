Police Chief of Armenia receives CSTO Gen-Sec
YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of the Republic of Armenia Vladimir Gasparyan received on August 29 the CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Police of Armenia.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 21:15 Police Chief of Armenia receives CSTO Gen-Sec
- 19:30 President of Artsakh, Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia discuss army building issues
- 18:55 Armenia abolishes visa requirements for citizens of Japan
- 18:18 Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina to pay visit to Armenia
- 17:45 FM Nalbandian highlights strengthening business ties between Armenia and Estonia
- 17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-08-17
- 17:35 Asian Stocks - 29-08-17
- 17:18 Israeli defense ministry bans Aeronautics Defense Systems from supplying $20 mln UAVs to Azerbaijan
- 17:08 Police marksman neutralizes hostage-taker in Erebuni district, Yerevan
- 16:44 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Moldova
- 16:21 Chancellor Merkel calls on Turkey to release jailed German citizens
- 15:08 “We tie the country’s future with education & science”, President Sargsyan awards distinguished school kids
- 15:03 President Sargsyan hosts distinguished school children and youth
- 14:24 Ara Nazaryan appointed deputy minister of emergency situations
- 14:02 Moldova’s President to pay official visit to Armenia in autumn
- 13:09 Fire breaks out in Van airport: flights suspended
- 12:23 Artsakhi citizens return to normal life after April War – Amnesty Press
- 12:18 Ara Nazaryan relieved from post of deputy defense minister
- 11:09 Andrew Schofer named new US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
- 10:37 ‘Yerevan and Moscow are reliable allies’, Sargsyan and Putin exchange congratulations
- 10:18 Armenian national football team begins training for upcoming Romania and Denmark matches
- 09:16 Multiple firefighters tackle Nairit blaze overnight
- 08:55 European Stocks - 28-08-17
- 08:53 US stocks - 28-08-17
- 08:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-08-17
- 08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 28-08-17
- 08:49 Oil Prices Down - 28-08-17
- 08.28-20:52 Fire in “Nairit” plant under full control
- 08.28-19:28 President of Artsakh receives Abkhazia’s FM
- 08.28-18:28 President Sargsyan receives CSTO Secretary-General
- 08.28-18:06 Armenian Defense Minister meets with CSTO Gen-Sec
- 08.28-17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-08-17
- 08.28-17:27 Asian Stocks - 28-08-17
- 08.28-17:03 Armenia will sign Comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement with EU in autumn – President Sargsyan
- 08.28-16:55 Armenian PM sends congratulatory letter to Kyrgyzstan’s newly-appointed PM
15:29, 08.24.2017
Viewed 3448 times Turkish special forces launch campaign against crypto-Armenians – Agos
15:12, 08.22.2017
Viewed 1870 times Garo Paylan submits complaint against Turkish newspaper’s columnist
12:41, 08.25.2017
Viewed 1830 times Bulgarian journalist disclosing Azerbaijan’s support to terrorists dismissed from post
19:57, 08.25.2017
Viewed 1807 times Bulgarian reporter demands UN-led investigation over Aliyev's international crimes
13:27, 08.22.2017
Viewed 1754 times PM Karapetyan sends condolence letter over death of prose writer Perch Zeytuntsyan