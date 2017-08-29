President of Artsakh, Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia discuss army building issues

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with first deputy defense minister of the Republic of Armenia Artak Zakaryan on August 29.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the meeting addressed issues related to army building and cooperation between the two states in the sphere.

Artsakh Republic defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan participated in the talks.