Armenia abolishes visa requirements for citizens of Japan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Citizens of Japan will be exempt from visa requirements when visiting Armenia. They will be able to remain in Armenia for 180 days within a year, “Armenpress” reports the draft decision is included in the agenda of the Cabinet’s meeting of August 31.

According to the justification, Armenia is in friendly relations with Japan and has mutually beneficial cooperation with that country, the relations between the two states develops, while the opening of the Armenian Embassy in Tokyo in 2010 and the opening of the Embassy of Japan in Yerevan in 2015 further fostered the development of relations in all the spheres. There is mutual interest in further deepening the relations. Therefore, unilateral abolition of the visa requirement for Japanese citizens will create more favorable conditions for developing economic relations, as well as fostering tourism.

Starting from January 1, 2017 Japanese citizens can freely travel to 172 countries without any visa requirements. Japanese passport is the 5th freest in terms of tourism.

Citizens of Japan can visit Georgia without visa, while they receive the visa upon arrival in Azerbaijan.