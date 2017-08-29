Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina to pay visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak will pay an official visit to Armenia on August 30-31, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.

"The President of the Republic will receive the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Igor Crnadak will meet with the President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan.

The negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina are schediled on August 30, which will be followed by a joint press conference", reads the press release of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.