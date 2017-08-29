FM Nalbandian highlights strengthening business ties between Armenia and Estonia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Foreign ministers of Armenia and Estonia Edward Nalbandian and Sven Mikser exchanged congratulatory messages on the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Estonia, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM in his message said over the past 25 years the two countries managed to form a firm base for the constant development of bilateral friendly ties.

He attached importance to strengthening of bilateral business ties, stating that there is a great potential for boosting the trade-economic ties.

Minister Nalbandian appreciated the Armenian-Estonian productive cooperation within the frames of the EU. He also emphasized the role of the Armenian community in terms of making close the two countries.

In his turn the Estonian FM said over the past 25 years the relations between Armenia and Estonia have further intensified, the two countries deepened the practical partnership for the prosperity of the two peoples.

Minister Mikser highlighted that the Estonian government has declared the Eastern Partnership as one of priorities of its chairmanship in the Council of the European Union and expects the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement between Armenia and the EU which will further expand the framework of relations.

Summing up his message, the Estonian minister expressed confidence that the joint efforts of the countries will serve as a firm base for further strengthening of bilateral political and economic ties.