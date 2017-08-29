Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-08-17

YEREVAN, 29 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.34 drams to 478.65 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.72 drams to 576.25 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 8.14 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.96 drams to 620.71 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 14.05 drams to 19779.42 drams. Silver price down by 0.19 drams to 261.92 drams. Platinum price down by 10.66 drams to 15004.23 drams.