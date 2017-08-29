Israeli defense ministry bans Aeronautics Defense Systems from supplying $20 mln UAVs to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli defense ministry has enforced a temporary ban on Aeronautics Defense Systems for the supply of 20 million dollars worth of Orbitier K1 unmanned aerial vehicles to one of its important customers, the Israeli Bizportal reports, citing the company’s data in the stock exchange.

The supply had to be carried out in 2017-2018, and in 2016 the acquisitions of this “customer” comprised 20% of the Israeli company’s income, while in 2015 – 18%.

Although the company has not disclosed on which “customer” this ban has been imposed, the information says it is a country which has a Ba rating according to Moody’s and has close commercial relations with Israel. It also said a factory of Aeronautics Defense Systems spare parts operates in this country.

The article emphasizes that only two countries from Aeronautics Defense Systems customers have Ba ratings – Serbia and Azerbaijan, while it is only in Azerbaijan that the Israeli company has a plant for spare parts of the UAVs.

The Israeli Newsru.co.il website’s editorial board contacted the Israeli defense ministry for comment, but did not yet receive a response.

A few weeks earlier Israeli media reported that the defense ministry is validating information alleging Aeronautics Defense Systems had declined to display the capabilities of their new UAVs, which are being supplied to Azerbaijan, on Armenian positions. The media report said a complaint had been filed to the Israeli defense ministry on the matter. Aeronautics Defense Systems denied the accusation. The incident is said to have occurred when the company’s delegation had arrived in Baku to re-negotiate supply conditions. Azerbaijani military officials requested the Israeli defense manufacturers to display their products during live combat operations, on the Armenian military. The Israelis denied this “request”.