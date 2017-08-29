Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 August

Police marksman neutralizes hostage-taker in Erebuni district, Yerevan


YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The unidentified man who had taken a woman hostage earlier today in a billiard club in Erebuni district has been neutralized by the Yerevan Police Department.

A police sharpshooter took out the hostage-taker, the Police HQ told ARMENPRESS.

According to several media reports, the man died in the hospital.



