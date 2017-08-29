Chancellor Merkel calls on Turkey to release jailed German citizens

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel once again called on the Turkish authorities to release jailed German citizens, Deutsche Welle reports.

“Unfortunately, it’s necessary to reconstruct the bilateral relations due to detention of German nationals in Turkey. This will also affect the economic ties with Turkey. Of course, all this makes me sad, but it is a necessary step”, Merkel said.

She reminded that Turkey has not yet fulfilled its commitments to the EU, and most of the 3 billion USD directed to Turkey for refugees has been spent on projects that have not been implemented.