“We tie the country’s future with education & science”, President Sargsyan awards distinguished school kids

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Distinguished school-kids from Armenian schools, participants and winners of various international Olympiads received awards, gifts and certificates in the Presidential Palace of Armenia.

President Serzh Sargsyan and Education and Science minister Levon Mkrtchyan handed over the awards.

Photos by Felix Arustamyan

School children who achieved successes in the Kangaroo: Math for everybody international competition and the Bee: Armenian for everybody competition received awards.

Minister Mkrtchyan awarded medals of excellence to distinguished pupils.

The President of Armenia delivered a speech after the awarding ceremony, praising the children for their successes.

“Your successes in the Kangaroo, Bee and other educational competitions convey strength and vigor to our people, and inspire faith for me towards the future of our country. This kind of meetings are already a tradition. This way we want to emphasize that we associate our country’s future with education and science. The thirst for science and education can never be prevented. On the contrary, we want it to spread rapidly”, the president said.

Over 40 thousand children from Armenian schools, and over one thousand children from Artsakhi schools took part in the Kangaroo international match competition in 2017, while over 36 thousand and nearly 1000 took part in the Bee: Armenian for everybody competition respectively.

522 children achieved the best results.