Ara Nazaryan appointed deputy minister of emergency situations

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Haykaram Mkhitaryan has been relieved from the post of deputy minister of emergency situations according to his application, reports Armenpress.

According to the PM’s another decision, Ara Nazaryan has been appointed deputy minister of emergency situations.

Earlier, according to the decree of President Serzh Sargsyan, Nazaryan has been relieved from the post of deputy defense minister.