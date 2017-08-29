Moldova’s President to pay official visit to Armenia in autumn

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Moldova Jivan Movsisyan on August 25 met with Prime Minister of Moldova Pavel Filip, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the development prospects of the Armenian-Moldovan relations, the intensification of trade-economic cooperation and other issues of bilateral interest were touched upon.

The Moldovan PM expressed satisfaction over the opening of the Armenian Embassy in Moldova, stating that it will contribute to developing and strengthening the political dialogue and cooperation between the two countries. The PM said Moldova’s President Igor Dodon’s official visit to Armenia is scheduled in autumn of this year, and attached importance to the first session of the Armenian-Moldovan intergovernmental economic commission to be held in Yerevan in November 2017, adding that it is an important step to expand and develop the commercial ties.

Ambassador Movsisyan presented the Armenian Government’s ongoing steps aimed at boosting foreign investments and export of Armenian products. He also touched upon the past and upcoming events aimed at development of bilateral ties, including the political and legal consultations held in Yerevan, the events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

At the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to transportation communication, as well as the prospect to launch Chișinău-Yerevan-Chișinău flight.

Issues relating to the Armenian community were also touched upon. It was stated that the Armenian community is actively taking part in Moldova’s development and statehood strengthening process, at the same time maintaining the national identity, the traditions, fully utilizing the opportunities created for the national minorities in Moldova.

