Fire breaks out in Van airport: flights suspended


YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. A fire broke out at the airport of Van for still an unknown reason, Milliyet reports.

All flights have been temporarily suspended. Firefighting-rescue brigades arrived in the scene.

One of the airport employees has been hospitalized.



