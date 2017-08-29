Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 August

Ara Nazaryan relieved from post of deputy defense minister


YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on August 29 on relieving Ara Nazaryan from the post of deputy defense minister, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.



