Armenian national football team begins training for upcoming Romania and Denmark matches


YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Football Team began training for the upcoming matches against their counterparts from Romania and Denmark on September 1 and 4 respectively.  

The Football Federation of Armenia told ARMENPRESS the Armenian team will be on training camp on August 29-30 and will depart for Bucharest on August 31.

 

 

 



