Multiple firefighters tackle Nairit blaze overnight


YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Multiple firefighters continued tackling the blaze in the Nairit plant overnight in the city’s industrial district.

Authorities told ARMENPRESS the fire in 3 of the 4 ethynol containing reservoirs has been extinguished as of 09:00, with one more small section remaining ablaze.

Numerous firefighters and equipment are dispatched in the area.



