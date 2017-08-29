LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2099.00, copper price stood at $6726.00, lead price stood at $2366.00, nickel price stood at $11680.00, tin price stood at $20480.00, zinc price stood at $3123.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.