Fire in “Nairit” plant under full control

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan convened a working consultation in the area of “Nairit” plant at 20:00, August 28 to discuss most effective means to isolate the fire.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MES Armenia, firefighting activities are underway. Apart from the water carriers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 6 more water carriers have been provided by Sanitek Company.

The fire is fully controlled by firefighting-rescuers.

The firefighter-rescuers do their job 15-20 meters away from the epicenter of the fire without air-purifying respirators since respective state agencies have examined the air from the scene and have found no life-threatening substances.

Considering the large amount of chemicals in the area of “Nairit” plant, experts predict that the extinguishing of the fire will take relatively long time. The fire has been localized and its spread has been prevented.