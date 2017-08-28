President of Artsakh receives Abkhazia’s FM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia Daur Kove on August 28.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, issues related to bilateral relations and regional processes were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan noted that official Stepanakert paid special emphasis on the development of relations with Abkhazia, adding that the Artsakh people were heartened by all the achievements of the fraternal country.