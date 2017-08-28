President Sargsyan receives CSTO Secretary-General

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received CSTO Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov on August 28, who has first visited Armenia since assuming the post.

As "Armenpress" was informed from the press service of the Armenian President's Office, the Armenian President and the CSTO Gen-Sec discussed mainly issues of preserving peace, stability and security in the CSTO area and particularly in the South Caucasus.

Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of signing the Collective Security Treaty and the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, President Sargsyan stated that these anniversaries are a good chance to look back at the past path of the organization and outline future development provisions.

Serzh Sargsyan highlighted the works being done for the implementation of the CSTO Collective Security Strategy for the period until 2025 adopted in Yerevan in 2016.



The CSTO Gen-Sec thanked for the reception and reported to the President on the works and events done by the organization in the recent period.

The sides also exchanged ideas on the pressing regional and international issues.