Armenian Defense Minister meets with CSTO Gen-Sec

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan met with CSTO Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov on August 28 who has arrived in Armenia to discuss preparatory works of a number of CSTO sessions scheduled in Autumn in Minsk, "Armenpress" was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

During the meeting the sides also focused on the preparatory works of two military exercises to be conducted in the Republic of Armenia in October, as well as issues of international and regional security.