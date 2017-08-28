Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-08-17
YEREVAN, 28 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 478.99 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 6.19 drams to 571.53 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 8.19 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.27 drams to 617.75 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 54.91 drams to 19793.47 drams. Silver price up by 1.42 drams to 262.11 drams. Platinum price down by 29.23 drams to 15014.89 drams.
