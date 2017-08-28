Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 August

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-08-17


YEREVAN, 28 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 478.99 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 6.19 drams to 571.53 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 8.19 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.27 drams to 617.75 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 54.91 drams to 19793.47 drams. Silver price up by 1.42 drams to 262.11 drams. Platinum price down by 29.23 drams to 15014.89 drams.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration