Armenia will sign Comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement with EU in autumn – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will sign the Comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement with the European Union in autumn, President Serzh Sargsyan said in response to questions of the participants of the Baze pan-Armenian youth camp, reports Armenpress.

“Yes, we are going to sign it in autumn. Why I say this with such confidence because the document has already been initialed. If I am not mistaken, we have announced in March that the document, in general, is already negotiated, and after that we have initialed it. We have no reason not to sign that document”, the President said.

Serzh Sargsyan also said some foreign media attempts to present Armenia’s 2013 decision to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as a ‘decision made at a night’ are groundless and just ridiculous.

“We were holding talks both with the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union since from the very start both sides told that one would not hinder another. But when the EU said it hinders, what we should do?”, Serzh Sargsyan said.





