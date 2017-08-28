Armenian PM sends congratulatory letter to Kyrgyzstan’s newly-appointed PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on August 28 sent a congratulatory letter to newly-appointed Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM attached importance to boosting the joint efforts of the Armenian and Kyrgyz governments thus by contributing to the development of further cooperation in commercial, scientific-technical and humanitarian spheres.