‘Golden Apricot’ Armenian cultural day held in Minsk, Belarus

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of Armenian cultural day entitled ‘Golden Apricot’ was held in the Independence square of Minsk on August 26 which has been organized by the Armenian Embassy in Belarus, the Minsk city executive committee and the Armenian community of Belarus, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Belarus Oleg Yesayan, Minsk Mayor Andrei Shorets delivered opening remarks during the event.

The Armenian Ambassador said the event enables to get acquainted with the Armenian centuries-old and rich culture through folk dance and music, art and cuisine.

The Minsk Mayor highlighted the importance of the event and the Armenian community’s significant role in the city’s cultural life.

Armenian famous singers, Erebuni folk dance and music ensemble performed at the event. The participants had a chance to taste the Armenian numerous dishes and national drinks.

The event was widely covered by the media.