Archeological excavations in Artsakh’s Dadivank monastery promise interesting discoveries

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of the restoration project of small dome church of Dadivank monastery, the archeological excavations have kicked off which will last 10 days, head of Artsakh’s Tigranakert expedition Hamlet Petrosyan told Armenpress, adding that the monastery has been subjected to excavations partially since 2007, but it still remains archeologically unobserved.

“The southern wall of the small dome church has been cracked, and it was necessary to check the basis for restoration. Based on research works, underneath has been opened under the southern wall which is stretched along the entire wall. Currently we are excavating it and are not clear what it is”, Petrosyan said, adding that if everything is not clear at this stage, the archaeologists will think about conducting excavations at that site again.

He informed that a small expedition is working in the Dadivank monastery. During the July 21, 2007 excavations within the frames of the monastery’s restoration works, the relics of St. Dade apostle have been found under the tomb of one of the churches of monastery. Another mausoleum has been found which is not typical to Armenian Christian traditions: the man buried there is sitting on a chair.

Dadivank is one of the ancient monasteries of Artsakh. Over centuries the monastery has been damaged during the Arabian and Seljuq invasions. However, every time it has been restored and further expanded.