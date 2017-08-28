India ready to further deepen diplomatic ties with Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and minister of external affairs of India Sushma Swaraj exchanged congratulatory messages on the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and India, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

In his message the Armenian FM appreciated the firm inter-state relations between Armenian and India that are based on mutual trust and respect, stating that high-level political dialogue and broad legal framework have been formed between the two countries. FM Nalbandian attached importance to the recent visit of Indian Vice-Presidet to Armenia which gave a new impetus to the bilateral ties at various spheres, at the same time expressing hope that the high-level mutual visits will significantly contribute to expanding the bilateral agenda.

In her message the Indian minister said the close relations of the two countries are based on historical-cultural ties that have more than two millenniums of history. Sushma Swaraj highlighted India’s readiness to further deepen the relations with Armenia and develop ties in new cooperation spheres.