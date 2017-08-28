President Sargsyan hosts world champions Artur Alexanyan and Maxim Manukyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on August 28 hosted the three-time Europe and world champion at the Greco-roman wrestling world championship, bronze medal winner at Olympic games, gold medalist of 2016 Summer Olympic Games Artur Alexanyan and world champion Maxim Manukyan, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by head coach of the Armenian team Levon Julfalakyan and minister of sports and youth affairs Hrachya Rostomyan.

President Sargsyan congratulated the athletes on returning to homeland with perfect results and thanked them for providing the Armenian people with moments of happiness and pride with their victory, as well as for making the Armenian people more recognized throughout the world.

The President attached importance to the fact that the athletes with their example are guides for children and other youth who are inspired and seek to become like them, and become more hard-working and purposeful.

During the meeting the President asked Levon Julfalakyan and minister Hrachya Rostomyan about the process of works aimed at creating more favorable conditions for the development of wrestling in Armenia and expressed readiness to assist if necessary to complete and properly implement the works on time.

The meeting participants thanked the President for the constant attention and care towards the development of sports and the athletes, stating that it is every time more encouraging and obliges to record new achievements.