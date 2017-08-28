Armenian FM holds meeting with deputy mayor of Marseille

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on August 28 hosted deputy mayor of Marseille Didier Parakian, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest the Armenian FM said with satisfaction that the cooperation between the local self-government bodies plays a key role in the development of unique relations between Armenia and France.

During the talk a number of issues relating to the Armenian-French decentralized cooperation were discussed. Both officials attached importance to the productive activity of the Armenian Consulate General in Marseille.

The sides also touched upon the issue of holding Armenian-French decentralized forums, stating that they are a good platform to implement projects and develop new ones in decentralized cooperation sphere.