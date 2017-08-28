Spiritual leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot have serious impact on NK conflict settlement process – political scientist

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is a political issue, so it’s hardly possible for the spiritual leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to have a serious impact on the conflict settlement, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan told reporters, commenting on the information according to which His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, and Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Council Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazadeh are going to discuss the NK conflict and regional peace during the upcoming meeting in September, Armenpress reports.

“I don’t think this meeting can somehow affect the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. It is a political issue, and I don’t think that the spiritual leaders can make changes in the process. The spiritual leaders meet from time to time, but it cannot have a serious affect on the process”, he said.

His Holiness Garegin II and Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazadeh will meet in September. According to preliminary data, the meeting will take place in Moscow on September 8. They will discuss issues related to the Karabakh conflict and regional peace. The meeting is being organized under the mediation of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.