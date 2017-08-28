All countries consider interests of other countries – political scientist comments on US Ambassador’s statement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan commented on the statement of the US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills according to which the US wants to be sure that Armenia can make sovereign decisions, reports Armenpress.

The political scientist told reporters that any country, even the US, has dependency on other countries.

“For instance, the same United States has to take into account the interests of Saudi Arabia on many issues. There is no country that doesn’t consider the interests of its partner, ally countries and doesn’t depend on other countries”, Iskandaryan said.

He added that all countries assess the geopolitical situation, try to take into consideration the interests of superpowers and assess their capabilities. “Armenia’s sovereignty lies in the fact that it manages to assess the interests of superpowers and thus to determine its policy. Until now Armenia has managed to maintain good relations both with Russia, US, Georgia and other countries”, Alexander Iskandaryan said.