Artsakh FM meets with FM of Abkhazia in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. On August 28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Karen Mirzoyan met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia Daur Kove who arrived in Stepanakert on an official visit, press service of the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Karen Mirzoyan welcomed the guest and expressed confidence that Daur Kove’s visit, as a manifestation of close practical and professional ties formed between the two Ministries, will also give a new impetus to the friendly relations between Artsakh and Abkhazia. In this context the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh highlighted the importance of maintaining regular political consultations.

During the meeting, the sides discussed steps to be taken for the development of cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two states, as well as exchanged views on various points of the bilateral agenda, international and regional issues. Karen Mirzoyan briefed on the current stage of the settlement process of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and efforts exerted by Artsakh aimed at achieving progress in the negotiations.

The meeting was followed by the ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Abkhazia. Within the framework of the Memorandum, the sides agreed, in particular, to hold consultations on collaboration in the areas of information and public expertise, on development of co-operation on interstate, inter-governmental and interagency level as well as in the fields of youth policy and diplomacy and other urgent issues. The Memorandum also envisages implementation of programs on experience exchange and trainings for diplomats.

At the end of the ceremony, the Foreign Ministers held a joint press conference.

