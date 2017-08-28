Political scientist says there is great possibility for signing of Armenia-EU new partnership agreement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan says there is a great possibility that Armenia will sign the Comprehensive and Enhanced partnership agreement with the European Union in November 2017, reports Armenpress.

In a meeting with reporters on August 28, he said he doesn’t see any obstacles for signing of the agreement.

“As I know, at the moment the sides are holding talks on some technical issues. There are no political disagreements between the sides”, Iskandaryan said.

Armenia and the EU initialed the Comprehensive and Enhanced partnership agreement on March 21, 2017.