Political scientist doesn’t see anything new in MG US Co-Chair Hoagland’s statement over NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan commented on the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group American Co-Chair Richard Hoagland over the main provisions of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reports Armenpress.

In a meeting with reporters on August 28, the political scientist said actually nothing has happened. “That person who is a leaving Co-Chair, moreover, an acting Co-Chair, has reminded about the Madrid principles”.

As for the new US Co-Chair of the Minsk Group Andrew Schofer, Iskandaryan said he is an experienced diplomat and has a great experience on dealing with conflicts. However, the political scientist doubts that the change of the US Co-Chair can seriously affect the conflict settlement. “This is a very complex conflict, and by the change of one person one must not expect sharp changes in the conflict settlement process”, he said.

He added that the Minsk Group’s co-chairmanship format for the NK conflict settlement is unique since there is no other format where three superpowers – US, France and Russia cooperate so effectively.

The political scientist added that the Co-Chairs will manage to organize a new meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, stating that this meeting as well will not lead to sharp changes, and the situation will remain the same as after the military operations of April 2016.