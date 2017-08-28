Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 August

Iran’s former foreign minister dies in Turkey


YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Former foreign minister of Iran Ebrahim Yazdi died in a hospital in the Turkish city of Izmir, his relatives said, IRNA reports.

According to the news agency, eight months ago, Yazdi, who was suffering from prostate cancer, underwent a surgery in Izmir after he failed to travel to US for the same purpose when the US government refused to issue a visa for him due to the January visa ban imposed by the US President Donald Trump. 

Yazdi was hospitalized in a clinic in Turkey during the past two weeks due to his post-surgery critical conditions.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration