Iran’s former foreign minister dies in Turkey
YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Former foreign minister of Iran Ebrahim Yazdi died in a hospital in the Turkish city of Izmir, his relatives said, IRNA reports.
According to the news agency, eight months ago, Yazdi, who was suffering from prostate cancer, underwent a surgery in Izmir after he failed to travel to US for the same purpose when the US government refused to issue a visa for him due to the January visa ban imposed by the US President Donald Trump.
Yazdi was hospitalized in a clinic in Turkey during the past two weeks due to his post-surgery critical conditions.
