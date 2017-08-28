Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 August

UN Special Envoy de Mistura holds meetings over Syria in Iran


YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrived in Tehran to hold meetings with Iranian officials over Syria, RIA Novosti reports.

According to Iranian state TV-channel, at the moment de Mistura holds talks with deputy foreign minister of Iran discussing the recent developments on Syria and the Astana talks.

Later today he will have a meeting with Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the Iranian team involved in the Astana process. The 6th round of Astana talks on Syria is scheduled in mid-September.



