President of Artsakh hosts head of Armenia’s State Social Security Service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. On August 28 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received head of the State Social Security Service of the Armenian Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs Hovhannes Sahakyan, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to social security and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the sphere were discussed during the meeting.

Artsakh minister of labor and social affairs Samvel Avanesyan took part in the meeting.