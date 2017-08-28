His Holiness Garegin II and Allahshukur Pashazadeh to discuss NK conflict in Moscow

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, and Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Council Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazadeh will meet in September, director of information services of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin priest Vahram Melikyan told Armenpress.

“According to preliminary data, the meeting will take place in Moscow on September 8. They will discuss issues related to the Karabakh conflict and regional peace”, he said.

The meeting is being organized under the mediation of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.