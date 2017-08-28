Armenian, Kazakh FMs exchange congratulations on 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign ministers of Armenia and Kazakhstan Edward Nalbandian and Kairat Abdrakhmanov on August 27 exchanged congratulatory messages on the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

In his message the Armenian FM highlights the historical significance of the establishment of diplomatic ties that served basis for the contemporary development stage of the Armenian-Kazakh centuries-old ties.

Minister Nalbandian appreciated the existence of broad legal framework between the two countries, the high-level political dialogue, as well as the current mechanisms aimed at consistent development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation at different spheres.

Summing up, the Armenian minister expressed confidence that the joint efforts of the foreign ministries of Armenia and Kazakhstan will serve for strengthening the friendly ties between the two peoples, as well as will contribute to increasing the bilateral inter-state partnership to a new qualitative level.

In his message the Kazakh FM said over the quarter-century of establishment of diplomatic ties the two countries managed to create firm and thorough system of bilateral cooperation based on mutual trust and equal partnership.

Kairat Abdrakhmanov expressed hope the two countries will continue the close cooperation at all level of inter-state relations, and the upcoming joint events will additionally boost the Armenian-Kazakh ties.

Concluding his message, the Kazakh FM expressed confidence that the traditional friendly ties will continue developing and strengthening for the benefit of the brotherly peoples of the two countries.