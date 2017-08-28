Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 August

President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Kazakhstan


YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.



