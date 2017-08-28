Turkey moving away from European values – German FM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the Turkish government is moving away from Europe and fundamental European values, Deutsche Welle reports.

The German FM said many intellectuals, reporters and scholars are left without homeland due to Erdogan, but Germany should assist them.

“We don’t want Erdogan to bring his domestic political problems to Germany”, he said at the meeting organized within the frames of the government’s open doors.