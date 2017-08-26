YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited on August 26 the training and recreation complex of Yerkrapah Volunteers' Union "Young Yerkrapah" in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President congratulated the Yerkrapahs (volunteers) on the occasion of the successful conduct of the trainings. Following the welcome speech of different generations of the Yerkrapah and the solemn march of the young yerkrapahs, President Sargsyan familiarized himself with the works done at the camp, the daily life of the camp, and watched classes delivered in different classrooms. Serzh Sargsyan laid flowers at the cross-stone dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide erected in the area of the camp.

In the evening the President will also visit the participants of the “BASE” pan-Armenian youth gathering in Kotayk Province organized by the Armenian Youth Foundation.