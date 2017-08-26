Situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border relatively calm during the last week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The relatively calm situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line existing during the last weeks remained also in the period of August 20-26.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh, during the mentioned period the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime nearly 160 times, firing over 2000 bullets from weapons of different calibers in the direction of Armenian positions.

Defense Army front line units continued with their military duty, keeping control of the operative-tactical situation.