Contribution of Armenian firefighters was significant – Georgian PM visits Armenian firefighting camp in Borjomi

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has arrived at the Armenian firefighting camp at Borjomi Gorge. “Armenpress” reports, citing the official Facebook page of the Georgian PM, Giorgi Kvirikashvili thanked the Armenian firefighters for standing with them during the hard days for Georgia and noted that the Armenian firefighters had a significant contribution to the struggle against the disaster.

“You, together with our guys, struggle against fires, you are with them during hard and good moments, you spare no efforts. I would like to thank you for your brotherly support. We appreciate what you have done”, the Georgian PM said. Giorgi Kvirikashvili also thanked the President and the Prime Minister of Armenia, and also the entire Armenian people.

Armenian ministry of emergency situations sent 8 fire engines to Georgia on August 22 to participate in the forest firefighting operations.