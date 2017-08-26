European Stocks - 25-08-17

MOSCOW, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 25 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is down by 0.11% to 12167.94 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.17% to 5104.33 points, British FTSE os down by 0.08% to 7401.46 points, Russian MICEX is up by 0.29% to 1979.14 points, and RTSI is up by 1.01% to 1058.55 points.