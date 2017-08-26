LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-08-17
LONDON, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is down by 0.12% to $2099.00, copper price is up by 1.83% to $6726.00, lead price is up by 0.34% to $2366.00, nickel price is down by 0.04% to $11680.00, tin price is down by 0.10% to $20480.00, zinc price is up by 0.61% to $3123.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price is up by 1.67% to $61000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
