President of Artsakh highlights proper and timely construction of Vardenis-Martakert highway

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a consultation on August 25 in the vicinity of the Eghegnout village of the Shahoumyan Region with the representatives of companies involved in the construction of the Vardenis-Martakert highway, as well as responsible officials of Shahoumyan and Martakert regional administrations and the "Hayastan' All-Armenian Fund.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, President Sahakyan gave concrete instructions towards proper implementation of the discussed issues, underlining that this strategically important project was always in the spotlight of the country's authorities.