Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-08-17


YEREVAN, 25 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 478.94 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.82 drams to 565.34 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.10 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.94 drams to 614.48 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 43.22 drams to 19848.38 drams. Silver price down by 1.91 drams to 260.69 drams. Platinum price down by 25.44 drams to 15044.12 drams.



