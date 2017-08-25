Kazakhstan’s President, CSTO Secretary General discuss organization’s development

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayevand and Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov discussed the key aspects of the organization’s development during the meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan’s presidential office said, reports Armenpress.

“During the meeting the CSTO role in ensuring regional security and the key aspects of the organization’s further institutional development process were discussed”, the statement said.

The issue relating to the preparation of the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council which is planned to be held in Minsk in autumn of 2017 was also touched upon.