Armenian PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral mutual cooperation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on August 25 hosted the US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The PM attached importance to these regular meetings that are a good chance to exchange views on the process of the Armenian-American cooperation and the development prospects.

The US Ambassador expressed regret over the major fire that broke out in the Khosrov Forest state reserve, stating that the US knows what difficulties there are in the fight against such disasters. He said the embassy is in constant contact with the ministries of emergency situations and nature protection on eliminating the consequences of the fire aimed at providing technical and expert assistance to the agencies

As for the improvement of the business environment and fight against corruption, the US Ambassador stated: “I warmly welcome your efforts aimed at fighting against corruption and improving the business environment which resulted in increase of interest of American companies and investors towards Armenia. We continue thinking about the ways through which we can assist your efforts and deepen the bilateral trade and investments: we try to find the best ways to do that, including also the most effective way to assist the Anti-Corruption Council”. Ambassador Mills highlighted that over the recent period there are positive signs from the American companies operating in Armenia concerning the activity of the State Revenue Committee and added that the US is ready to continue providing its assistance to the government’s initiatives aimed at further improving the business field.

PM Karapetyan thanked for the readiness to provide assistance, adding that analysis will be made soon over the incident in the Khosrov Forest state reserve after which the mutual partnership with the US side will be more concrete.

Commenting on the anti-corruption fight, as well as the activity of the State Revenue Committee, Karen Karapetyan said it’s pleasure to hear such opinion over the government’s ongoing steps in this field. “However, we still have a lot of work to do on this path and the reforms will be continuous. We have commitment to improve the business environment, fight against corruption since all this is just a necessity for the development of economy”, the PM stated.

The two officials also discussed the ongoing reforms in the justice field. The PM said at the moment the roadmap for judicial reforms is being developed taking into account the existing problems and gaps, and the Armenian side also expects the assistance of the American partners and specialists on this path. Karen Karapetyan attached importance to the US embassy’s active participation in the upcoming meeting of donor organizations of the justice field during which the main directions and priorities of the field’s further reforms will be presented.

The sides also touched upon a number of issues relating to the Armenian-American relations.